Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,364 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 9,378 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 265.4% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 16,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 11,702 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 28,487 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 42,664 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 491,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,536,000 after buying an additional 28,710 shares during the period. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

VZ traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.54. 841,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,276,723. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $228.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.