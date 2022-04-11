Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Receives C$26.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$26.75.

VET has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In related news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.03, for a total value of C$198,066.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$266,791.79.

Shares of TSE VET traded down C$0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$26.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,321,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,627. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$24.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.96. The company has a market cap of C$4.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.63. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of C$7.06 and a 52 week high of C$30.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.52. The company had revenue of C$765.92 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 5.5300005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

