Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vermilion Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas producer with properties in Western Canada, Australia, France and the Netherlands. Vermilion Energy Inc, formerly known as Vermilion Energy Trust, is based in Calgary, Canada. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on VET. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NYSE VET opened at $21.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.44. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $23.93.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $611.07 million during the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 55.40% and a return on equity of 13.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VET. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 2,345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,059,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,324 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,906,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 480.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,270,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,004 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the third quarter worth $7,252,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 1,850.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 736,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after acquiring an additional 699,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

