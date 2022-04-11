Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Hits New 12-Month High at $282.66

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $282.66 and last traded at $281.23, with a volume of 3017 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $280.28.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.20.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $261,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 2,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.02, for a total transaction of $539,840.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,834 shares of company stock worth $7,828,262 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,068,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,644,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,416 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,506,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,515.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,495,216 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,039 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,077,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,855,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.