Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Hits New 12-Month High at $282.66

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $282.66 and last traded at $281.23, with a volume of 3017 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $280.28.
VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.20.
The firm has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.30.
In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $261,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 2,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.02, for a total transaction of $539,840.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,834 shares of company stock worth $7,828,262 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,068,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,644,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,416 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,506,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,515.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,495,216 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,039 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,077,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,855,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRTX)
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)
