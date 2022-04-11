Voyager Token Price Tops $1.51 (VGX)

Voyager Token (VGX) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. In the last week, Voyager Token has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. One Voyager Token coin can currently be bought for about $1.51 or 0.00003700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $420.45 million and approximately $8.36 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00034566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00103957 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Voyager Token Coin Profile

Voyager Token (VGX) is a coin. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 coins. Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

