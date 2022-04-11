Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Price Target Raised to €184.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from €168.00 ($184.62) to €184.00 ($202.20) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WKCMF. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Wacker Chemie from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Warburg Research raised Wacker Chemie to a buy rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Wacker Chemie from €195.00 ($214.29) to €177.00 ($194.51) in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Wacker Chemie from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $178.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS WKCMF opened at $175.02 on Friday. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of $131.00 and a twelve month high of $196.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.22.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

