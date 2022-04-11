Wacker Chemie (WCH) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Wacker Chemie (ETR: WCH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/8/2022 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €184.00 ($200.00) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/8/2022 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €190.00 ($206.52) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

4/5/2022 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €191.00 ($207.61) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

3/30/2022 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €190.00 ($206.52) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

3/29/2022 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €160.00 ($173.91) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/29/2022 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €177.00 ($192.39) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/28/2022 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €190.00 ($206.52) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/21/2022 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €169.00 ($183.70) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

3/21/2022 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €190.00 ($206.52) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

3/18/2022 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €150.00 ($163.04) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/15/2022 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €190.00 ($206.52) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

3/15/2022 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €164.00 ($178.26) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/14/2022 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €190.00 ($206.52) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/9/2022 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €177.00 ($192.39) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/28/2022 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €190.00 ($206.52) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/15/2022 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €173.00 ($188.04) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

2/10/2022 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €177.00 ($192.39) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

ETR WCH traded up €4.55 ($4.95) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €160.50 ($174.46). 128,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The company’s 50-day moving average is €139.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is €145.26. Wacker Chemie AG has a one year low of €116.65 ($126.79) and a one year high of €174.75 ($189.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

