Warp Finance (WARP) Market Capitalization Tops $453,580.52

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Warp Finance coin can now be bought for $97.04 or 0.00230673 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Warp Finance has a total market capitalization of $453,580.52 and approximately $142,025.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Warp Finance has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00008532 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00008337 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00009287 BTC.

Warp Finance Profile

WARP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

