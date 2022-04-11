Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WCN shares. Scotiabank cut Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Shares of WCN stock opened at $144.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.97. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $113.66 and a fifty-two week high of $145.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 38.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at about $575,800,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,147,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,471 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 86.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,935 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter worth $143,938,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth $138,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.