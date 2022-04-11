Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,189 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.13% of Waste Management worth $91,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WM traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,536,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,331. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.87 and a fifty-two week high of $168.04.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,223 shares of company stock worth $6,180,911 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Erste Group downgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.86.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

