WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Trading 4% Higher

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $194.44 and last traded at $194.29. 180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 95,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.88.

Several research firms have recently commented on WDFC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of WD-40 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.53 and its 200-day moving average is $221.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30 and a beta of -0.16.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.80 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 33.73%. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 63.93%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in WD-40 by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,422,000 after purchasing an additional 54,302 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its stake in WD-40 by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,569,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in WD-40 by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in WD-40 by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

