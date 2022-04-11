Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.41.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Weibo from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Weibo from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $27.80 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, 86 Research upgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th.
Shares of WB stock traded down $0.90 on Monday, reaching $24.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,887. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.10. Weibo has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $64.70.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WB. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,206,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,276,000 after acquiring an additional 512,861 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,502,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 331.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Weibo by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo in the third quarter worth approximately $5,885,000. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Weibo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
