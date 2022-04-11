Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY)

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

HQY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on HealthEquity from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.07.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $67.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.96, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.09. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $84.78.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in HealthEquity by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in HealthEquity by 2.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in HealthEquity by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 59,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA increased its stake in HealthEquity by 5.6% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in HealthEquity by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

