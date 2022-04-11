Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.58.

WFC stock opened at $48.73 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.12.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WFC. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

