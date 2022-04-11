Wells Fargo & Company Raises Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Price Target to $12.00

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sprinklr from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprinklr from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprinklr has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $13.79 on Thursday. Sprinklr has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.79.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 37.61%. The company had revenue of $135.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.38 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sprinklr will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprinklr news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 15,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $228,198.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 12 West Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 5,820,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517,844 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 231.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,637,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238,186 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,661,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,069,000 after purchasing an additional 282,219 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,366,000. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,139,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,946,000 after purchasing an additional 39,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.