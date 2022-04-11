Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) CIO Greg E. Handler Acquires 14,468 Shares

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) CIO Greg E. Handler bought 14,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $22,570.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE WMC opened at $1.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.72, a quick ratio of 534.84 and a current ratio of 534.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.15. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $4.19.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 29.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.26%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMC. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $2,392,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 991,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 338,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 709,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 159,771 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 340,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 113,524 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 334.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 105,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMC. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Western Asset Mortgage Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

