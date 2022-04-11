Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,366 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

In other Western Digital news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $47.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $43.85 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.59.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. Western Digital’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

