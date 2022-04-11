Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $135.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on Westlake from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Westlake from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Westlake from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westlake presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.86.

Get Westlake alerts:

WLK stock opened at $114.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.57. Westlake has a twelve month low of $78.06 and a twelve month high of $127.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Westlake will post 18.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.64%.

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 6,000 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total transaction of $751,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total value of $111,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,090 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,673. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

About Westlake (Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.