Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:WEYS opened at $26.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $259.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.29 and its 200-day moving average is $23.72. Weyco Group has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $27.02.
Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The textile maker reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $101.38 million for the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 7.68%.
About Weyco Group (Get Rating)
Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.
