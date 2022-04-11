Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEYS opened at $26.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $259.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.29 and its 200-day moving average is $23.72. Weyco Group has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $27.02.

Get Weyco Group alerts:

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The textile maker reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $101.38 million for the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 7.68%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Weyco Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Weyco Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Weyco Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Weyco Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Weyco Group by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Weyco Group (Get Rating)

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weyco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.