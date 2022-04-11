WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Capitalization Achieves $402.81 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 10th. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $402.81 million and $4.23 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00055132 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00016246 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005048 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001055 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

