WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Receives $4.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.08.

WLDBF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on WildBrain from C$4.60 to C$4.40 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised WildBrain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of WLDBF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.50. 2,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,195. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.62. WildBrain has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $3.34.

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of content, television, and consumer products representation. It operates through the following segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. The Consumer Products Represented segment includes representation of internal and third-party brands.

