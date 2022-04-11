William Blair Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report released on Friday, April 8th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. William Blair also issued estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s FY2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

KRUS opened at $51.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $501.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.41 and a beta of 2.17. Kura Sushi USA has a 1 year low of $29.26 and a 1 year high of $85.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.02.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRUS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 50.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 14.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.75% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.