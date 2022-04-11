Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.83 Billion

Equities analysts expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) to announce $1.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.74 billion and the highest is $2.00 billion. Williams-Sonoma reported sales of $1.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full year sales of $8.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.49 billion to $8.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $9.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 73.38%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

WSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.53.

WSM stock opened at $146.92 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $127.85 and a fifty-two week high of $223.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.69. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.18%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $820,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,030 shares of company stock worth $4,173,666. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth approximately $2,805,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 151.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 121,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,500,000 after purchasing an additional 72,990 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 25.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 842,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,449,000 after purchasing an additional 168,494 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

