Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th.

Winnebago Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 7.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Winnebago Industries to earn $10.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $54.73 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.84. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $51.29 and a 52-week high of $85.15.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 130,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,794,000 after buying an additional 26,761 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 87,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 50,516 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $3,373,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

WGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CL King raised Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

