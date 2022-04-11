WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Price Target Cut to $6.00

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WisdomTree Investments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.44.

Shares of WETF opened at $5.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.13 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.63. WisdomTree Investments has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $7.38.

WisdomTree Investments ( NASDAQ:WETF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.62 million. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from WisdomTree Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

In other news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg sold 153,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $903,469.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 33.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 12.3% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 69.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 7,258 shares during the period. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

