Wizz Air’s (WIZZ) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 5,300 ($69.51) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WIZZ. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wizz Air from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($38.03) price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Wizz Air to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 5,450 ($71.48) to GBX 2,900 ($38.03) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,900 ($64.26) to GBX 2,800 ($36.72) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,900 ($38.03) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,805.77 ($49.91).

Shares of Wizz Air stock opened at GBX 2,748 ($36.04) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,317.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,116.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39. Wizz Air has a 52-week low of GBX 2,250 ($29.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,478 ($71.84). The company has a market cap of £3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.60.

In related news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,055 ($53.18), for a total value of £4,055,000 ($5,318,032.79).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

