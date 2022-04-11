Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $20.67

Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.67 and last traded at $21.25, with a volume of 698486 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.59.

WWW has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.80.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $635.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.07 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 4,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $116,116.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brendan Hoffman purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $108,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,503,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $360,240,000 after acquiring an additional 336,265 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,731,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $165,125,000 after buying an additional 54,522 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,002,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,598,000 after buying an additional 394,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,729,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,912,000 after buying an additional 69,032 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,396,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,055,000 after buying an additional 960,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

