Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Buys 241 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,603,000 after buying an additional 1,050,028 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 11,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.14. The stock had a trading volume of 137,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,472,282. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $76.07 and a 52-week high of $104.34. The firm has a market cap of $152.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.39 and a 200 day moving average of $91.13.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.38%.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $672,744.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.36.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

