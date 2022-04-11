Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $227,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDY. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $477.24. The company had a trading volume of 111,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,518. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $483.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $497.07. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $452.89 and a one year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.