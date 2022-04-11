Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $564,000 Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in M&T Bank by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 475,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,054,000 after acquiring an additional 60,944 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,258,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,809,000 after purchasing an additional 317,822 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 7.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 7.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of M&T Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.90.

Shares of NYSE MTB traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $163.29. The stock had a trading volume of 44,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $128.46 and a 1 year high of $186.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.42. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.92.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

