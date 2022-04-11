Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Takes Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 67.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.22.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,034 shares of company stock worth $10,166,136 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAT traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $217.15. The stock had a trading volume of 94,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,867,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.88. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.67 and a twelve month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

