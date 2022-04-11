Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,228,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 63,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000.

NYSEARCA:TFLO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.38. 3,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,790. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.32. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $50.37.

