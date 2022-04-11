Worldcore (WRC) Reaches Market Cap of $54,076.00

Worldcore (WRC) traded down 25.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Worldcore has a total market capitalization of $54,076.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of Worldcore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Worldcore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Worldcore has traded down 31% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Worldcore

Worldcore (WRC) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. Worldcore’s total supply is 245,209,299 coins and its circulating supply is 178,103,291 coins. Worldcore’s official Twitter account is @worldcoresocial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Worldcore’s official website is worldcore.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcore is a digital financial institutions that is ready to integrate usual financial products into the blockchain sector of economy. Regardless of working with bank transfers, plastic cards or cryptocurrencies, you can manage everything through a Worldcore account. Combining the best features of a bank, online payment system and card payment gateway, Worldcore offers a wide range of financial services. The product line of Worldcore includes: Payment Account for bank transfers; Worldcore prepaid debit card; Worldcore prepaid virtual card; Mass (batch) payments; PayAnyCard (Card loading with cryptocurrencies); Smart Invoicing; Checkout for merchants (SCI); API for automated payouts; Solutions for crypto community; Affiliate program; “

Worldcore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Worldcore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Worldcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

