WPP (NYSE:WPP) Lowered to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WPP. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,045 ($13.70) to GBX 1,185 ($15.54) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WPP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of WPP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of WPP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,155 ($15.15) to GBX 1,200 ($15.74) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $764.00.

WPP opened at $64.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.46. WPP has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $83.69.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.2505 dividend. This is a boost from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.87. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of WPP by 67.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of WPP during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of WPP by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of WPP by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,707,000 after buying an additional 34,758 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WPP by 128.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

