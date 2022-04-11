Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XEL. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 698.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL opened at $74.82 on Monday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $75.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.07. The company has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.88%.

XEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.56.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

