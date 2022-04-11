Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of L. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Loews by 712.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Loews by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Loews by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Loews in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:L opened at $64.43 on Monday. Loews Co. has a one year low of $51.35 and a one year high of $66.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.04.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 4.13%.

In other Loews news, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 2,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $185,260.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $261,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,381 shares of company stock worth $1,574,042. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

