Xponance Inc. Has $727,000 Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 305.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEI Investments stock opened at $58.54 on Monday. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $54.03 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.59.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $501.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.85 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SEIC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

