Xponance Inc. Has $742,000 Stock Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter worth $135,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AMG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $183.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.29.

AMG opened at $133.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.46. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.40 and a fifty-two week high of $191.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.34.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.29. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $691.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

In related news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian acquired 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $137.67 per share, with a total value of $509,379.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.96 per share, for a total transaction of $503,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

