Xponance Inc. Invests $708,000 in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3,011.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after acquiring an additional 185,637 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 249.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 416,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after acquiring an additional 297,658 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

KRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

NYSE KRG opened at $22.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.59. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $23.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.06, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.33.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 21.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is -258.06%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

