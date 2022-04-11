Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter worth $81,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SRC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $882,936.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRC opened at $45.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.08. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.47 and a 12 month high of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 1.27.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.50). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $156.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 187.50%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

