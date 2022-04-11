Xponance Inc. Sells 2,629 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,212,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 116.1% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 632,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,678,000 after purchasing an additional 339,650 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 60.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 721,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $191,393,000 after purchasing an additional 271,592 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 106.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,734,000 after acquiring an additional 221,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 647.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 205,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,595,000 after acquiring an additional 178,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total value of $2,104,744.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $3,106,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,214 shares of company stock valued at $11,633,666 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SEDG. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $184.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $328.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.11.

SEDG opened at $301.58 on Monday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $293.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.23, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.96.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

