Xponance Inc. Sells 325 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 998.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SF has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.67.

Shares of SF stock opened at $63.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.30. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $60.35 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.02%.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $717,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

