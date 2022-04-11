Xponance Inc. Sells 517 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,118 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth $47,248,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 51,216.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,918 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 130,295.4% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,261,000 after acquiring an additional 281,438 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1,016.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 194,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after acquiring an additional 176,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 559,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after acquiring an additional 162,192 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $49.50 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $25.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 5.38. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.51. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $35.51.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.10. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $108,294.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,149 shares of company stock worth $152,974. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

