Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

NYSE YRD opened at $2.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $197.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.54. Yiren Digital has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $6.60.

Get Yiren Digital alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YRD. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 22.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 6,819 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital during the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. 2.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It provides loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loan, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yiren Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yiren Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.