Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,005 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,610,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,511,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,200,000 after purchasing an additional 24,019 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 32.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,256,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,491,000 after purchasing an additional 311,179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 886,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,761,000 after purchasing an additional 17,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 21.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 425,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,151,000 after purchasing an additional 76,104 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on UMBF shares. Raymond James upped their target price on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UMB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

UMBF opened at $93.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.94. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $84.21 and a 12-month high of $112.24.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.25). UMB Financial had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $329.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. UMB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,554 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.64, for a total transaction of $159,502.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Cornelius sold 427 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $44,425.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,118 shares of company stock worth $1,236,214. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

