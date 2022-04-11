Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,609 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total value of $93,178.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LGND opened at $107.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 11.15 and a quick ratio of 10.50. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $88.50 and a one year high of $169.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.37. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $72.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LGND. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Benchmark dropped their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.20.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

