Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 443.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Shares of CHRW opened at $102.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.67 and a 12-month high of $112.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.11). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.43.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.