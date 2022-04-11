Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes $2.47 Million Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 282.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 103.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 59.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 40.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 8.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

ICUI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $8,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $227.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.84. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.39 and a 1-year high of $282.00.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $340.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.90 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 8.58%. ICU Medical’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

