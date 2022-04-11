Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes $2.54 Million Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Integer as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integer by 1.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Integer by 3.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Integer by 4.3% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Integer by 9.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Integer by 8.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $81.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.57. Integer Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.79 and a fifty-two week high of $101.61.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $313.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.70 million. Integer had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

ITGR has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Integer from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Integer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

