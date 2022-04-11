Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes $2.60 Million Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,499 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 179.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 60.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup stock opened at $40.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.03. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.61 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.04%.

PHM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays lowered shares of PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.17.

PulteGroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.